LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the triple-digit heat moves into the Las Vegas valley there are some new spots for the public to escape from the heat.

Clark County will open up 14 seasonal pools in time to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

Clark County will open 14 seasonal pools, ten urban and four rural, this weekend for the public to enjoy and escape from the heat.

The public is also reminded that Clark County is offering a free open swim program at all Clark County Aquatic Facilities to qualified children and teenagers during the 2022 summer season.

Clark County operates 15 aquatics facilities, including pools in Indian Spring, Laughlin, Logandale, and Overton.

The pools are open to the public in May, June, July, and August. However, operating hours vary at each facility. For more information call 702-455-8200.