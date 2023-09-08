People backing bill to regulate, protect Nevada street vendors speak after SB 92 signed into law (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County is hosting a series of town hall events aimed at addressing concerns about sidewalk vendor ordinances.

The town halls will provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the timeline, and proposed regulations.

It will also give residents a chance to share their thoughts and ideas and in turn shape the future of sidewalk vending, according to Clark County.

The first of 11 town halls begin on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Clark County Government Center inside the Commission Chambers.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick will host Tuesday’s town hall.

The proposed sidewalk vending regulations aim to ensure that sidewalk vending operations are conducted in a safe, legal, and controlled manner while providing opportunities for economic growth and cultural diversity.

The new regulations call for specific rules and licensing requirements for sidewalk vendors, including health and safety standards, location restrictions, and designation of zones in neighborhoods and commercial areas where sidewalk vending can occur.

The town hall will be broadcast on all Clark County Social Media Channels including Facebook, Twitter (X), and YouTube. Clark County Channel 4 will broadcast the event live.

The following is a list of dates and locations for upcoming town halls: