LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is making changes to those new bollards along the Las Vegas Strip.

Bollards are designed to keep cars from driving onto sidewalks and hitting people. The problem is, drivers are having a tough time seeing over them. Clark County will make them a bit shorter to solve the issue.

Recently, we received complaints about several bollards being a visual obstruction for drivers leaving some driveways along the Boulevard. We investigated and decided to shorten the bollards that created a visual obstruction for drivers. (1/3) — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 1, 2019

Crews will block travel lanes on some parts of Las Vegas Boulevard until the bollards are fixed.