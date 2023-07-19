LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County will be hosting hiring events for school crossing guards throughout the Las Vegas valley from July 24 to July 28.

Crossing guards work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, but the specific time depends on the school zone the applicant will work in. Applicants should include their ZIP code in the comments section of the application to be placed in an area closest to them.

Successful applicants must be at least 18 years old, pass an agility and balance test, and complete fingerprints. The job pays $16 an hour.

The list of the following events take place from 10 a.m. to noon:

Monday, July 24: Rainbow Library, 3150 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Tuesday, July 25: Mission Hills Park, 551 Mission Dr, Henderson, NV 89002

Wednesday, July 26: Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Thursday, July 27: Freedom Park, 3051 E. Washington Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Friday, July 28: ACMS Office, 4775 W. Teco Ave #235, Las Vegas, NV 89118

It is important to bring two forms of identification OR a valid US Passport. Check the following lists for acceptable forms of ID.

One form of ID from this list:

Driver’s license or identification card issued by a state or outlying territory of the U.S., provided it contains a photograph or information such as name, date of birth, gender, height, eye color and address.

ID card issued by federal, state or local government agencies or entities, provided it contains a photograph or information such as name, date of birth, gender, height, eye color and address.

School ID card with a photograph

Voter registration card

U.S. military card or draft record

Military dependent’s ID card

U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Document (MMD) card

Native American tribal document

Driver’s license issued by a Canadian government authority

And one form of ID from this list:

U.S. Social Security account number card

Form FS-240, Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Form FS-545, Certification of Birth Abroad issued by the U.S. Department of State

Form DS-1350, Certification of Report of Birth issued by the U.S. Department of State

Original or certified copy of a birth certificate issued by a state, county, municipal authority or outlying territory of the United States bearing an official seal

Native American tribal document

Form I-197, U.S. Citizen ID Card

Form I-179, Identification Card for Use of Resident Citizen in the United States

Employment authorization document issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

If you can’t make it to a hiring event, you can look up available positions on the All City Management Services website.