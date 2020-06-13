Clark County to host free drive-in movie night at Desert Breeze parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drive-in movies have become quite popular as movie theaters remain closed due to the pandemic. As a way to get out of the house and have some fun, Clark County is inviting families to come out and watch Disney’s “The Lion King” (2019) on Friday, June 19.

The drive-in movie will be screened at 7:45 p.m. at the Desert Breeze Community Center parking lot. Admission is free and doors open at 5 p.m.

Those wishing to attend can reserve tickets online at www.eventbrite.com beginning Monday, June 15 at 10 a.m.

Parking spots are limited to online reserved tickets from 5 to 7 p.m. After 7 p.m., non-reserved ticket holders will be allowed to park based on availability and on a first-come first-served basis, the county stated in a news release.

Three food trucks will be available on site from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing guidelines enforced:

El Queso (Mexican),

Love Me Food (Corn Dogs) and

Kona Ice

The movie screening is part of Clark County’s “Food Truck Frenzy” weekly event, where local community centers host a variety of food trucks during lunch throughout the week.

The event is sponsored by Clark County Parks and Recreation, Food Truck Frenzy LV, True Vision Cinema and Findlay Chevrolet.