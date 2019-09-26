Clark County to host fall job fair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a job, then there’s an event you may want to stop by on Friday. Clark County is hosting a job fair at 9 am at the Clark County Government Center in Downtown Las Vegas.

The fair will feature more than 70 companies from across the Las Vegas Valley — all looking to hire qualified candidates in a wide variety of jobs. Representatives from hotels, casinos, security companies and much more will be on hand.

Remember to bring plenty of copies of your resume. The job fair will be open until 2 pm on Friday.