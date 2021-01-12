Clark County to honor those who have died due to pandemic in televised remembrance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County will remember those who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with a special lighting ceremony next Tuesday.

As of Jan. 10, 2,637 people have died in Clark County as a result of the pandemic. In remembrance of those lives, on Jan. 19, the county will illuminate its rotunda with 30 beams of light — one for each 100 people that have lost their lives.

“The number of people who have passed from the pandemic is staggering,” said Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, “and it’s important that we honor their memory while remaining steadfast in our efforts to combat the virus and bring the pandemic to an end.”

This event in in coordination with remembrance events taking place around the nation. The Presidential Inauguration Committee has asked communities around the nation to participate in a national moment of unity and remembrance by illuminating buildings, lighting candles and ringing church bells.

“The beams of light ascending toward the skies will be stark reminders of the terrible personal cost of this pandemic and of the need of this community to keep our commitment to social distancing, wearing masks, frequent hand-washing and avoiding large groups,” said Commissioner Jim Gibson.

The event will start at 2:15 p.m. and be carried live on the county’s social media pages https://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live, www.Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV and www.Twitter.com/ClarkCountyNV as well as Clark County Telelvision. CCTV is available in the Las Vegas area on Channel 4/1004 on Cox cable and on CenturyLink on Channels 4 and 1004 as well as in Laughlin on Channel 14 via Suddenlink. CCTV is also available in Boulder City on Channel 4 and in Moapa Valley on Digital Channel 50.3. One may watch CCTV on streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV via the YouTube app.