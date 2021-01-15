Clark County to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with virtual MLK Day parade Monday

View sights and sounds from the 38th annual MLK Day parade, 2021 annual event to be virtual

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, Clark County has scheduled to livestream the 39th Annual MLK Day Parade event Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

The parade is part of local King Week events, which include the Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Summit, Young Dreamers Awards Program, MLK Scholarship Awards Banquet, and two church services.

WATCH LIVE BELOW ON MONDAY, JANUARY 18 AT 10 AM:

8 News Now will stream the parade here on our website and Facebook page.

Related Content RTC transit schedule change announced for Monday, company to participate in MLK Day virtual parade

The special event will feature:

Cultural booths

Car, motorcycle, and truck shows

Performance groups

Local political figure, celebrity appearances

Watch 8 News Now video of the 38th annual MLK Day Parade:

In addition to the planned parade, the Nevada Help Desk Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Summit was hosted virtually on January 15.

For more information on the virtual 39th Annual MLK Day Parade please call 702-498-5888.