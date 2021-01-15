Clark County to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with virtual MLK Day parade Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, Clark County has scheduled to livestream the 39th Annual MLK Day Parade event Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.
The parade is part of local King Week events, which include the Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Summit, Young Dreamers Awards Program, MLK Scholarship Awards Banquet, and two church services.
The special event will feature:
- Cultural booths
- Car, motorcycle, and truck shows
- Performance groups
- Local political figure, celebrity appearances
In addition to the planned parade, the Nevada Help Desk Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Summit was hosted virtually on January 15.
For more information on the virtual 39th Annual MLK Day Parade please call 702-498-5888.