Clark County to hold Virtual Town Hall about county’s response to COVID-19 plans for Phase 1; the public is invited

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson is hosting a Virtual Town Hall meeting Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. about the county’s response to COVID-19, along with plans to meet the guidelines provided for in Phase 1 of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Road to Recovery.

Taking part in the town hall meeting in addition to Gibson will be Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen of the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) — Nevada Restaurant Association President & CEO Katherine Jacobi — Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine and SNHD Environmental Health Director Chris Saxton.

“COVID-19 has fundamentally affected the way we live our lives,” said Commissioner Gibson.” “But the actions of this community have flattened the curve and allowed us to move into Phase 1 of the recovery. This Virtual Town Hall is an opportunity for residents to find out where we stand and what’s next. I encourage anyone with questions to email those in advance to ccdistg@ClarkCountyNV.gov, and we’ll try to answer them during the town hall.”

Residents wishing to watch the town hall may do so on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. You can also view it streamed live on 8 News NOW’s website and Facebook page, and at Clark County Television (CCTV) and the county’s website.

CCTV is available in the Las Vegas area on Channel 4/1004 on Cox cable and on CenturyLink on Channels 4 and 1004 as well as in Laughlin on Channel 14 via Suddenlink.