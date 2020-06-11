Clark County to consider 4-day work week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County might use COVID-19 budget shortfalls as an opportunity to reduce days of operation, possibly going to a Monday-Thursday schedule based on a 38-hour work week.

In an agenda item on the June 16 Clark County Commissioners meeting, County Manager Yolanda King recommends making the change.

A public hearing on the matter is tentatively planned for July 7.

While a four-day work week is attractive, union membership might oppose the cut in hours. Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1107 and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) 1908 already have tentative agreements approving the plan for a 38-hour work week, according to the county.