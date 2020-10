LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City’s bighorn sheep are getting some help from local leaders.

The Clark County Commission approved $175,000 for improvements at Hemenway Park. The area is a hangout spot for the bighorn sheep.

The money, going to the Hemenway Park Bighorn Sheep Project, will fund the construction of walking trails and paths, as well as build watering holes and irrigation to help the animal thrive.