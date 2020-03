LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Parks and Recreation is closing all of its playgrounds and park restroom facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There will be signs letting residents know of these closures, as well as yellow caution tape placed around the playgrounds.

The @ClarkCountyPark is closing of all its playgrounds and park restroom facilities due to #Coronavirus. Outdoor park spaces and trails will remain open. Signs will be posted and yellow caution tape will be placed around all playgrounds. #COVID19 #Vegas #StayHomeForNevada pic.twitter.com/tfZXa5WF5x — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 23, 2020

The county says outdoor park spaces and trails will remain open.

