Clark County Commission certifies election results, special election considered for District C race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly two weeks after the election, the Clark County Commission voted on certifying the election results on Monday.

The Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria deliver will deliver a report to county commissioners at a special meeting. The report is required by law.

Over the weekend, the final provisional votes were added into the system. There were nearly 60,000 and those were from people who registered to vote on election day and the ballots needed verification.

This year, there some extra interest because of the close separation in many high-profile races.