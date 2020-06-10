Clark County to break ground on new arena at Horseman’s Park Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Equestrian enthusiasts will soon have a refreshed venue to ride, rope and spectate at, thanks to a new arena and improvements coming to Horseman’s Park.

Clark County Commissioner of District G Jim Gibson and staff from the County’s Parks and Recreation department will break ground on the arena during a ceremony June 12 at 11:30 a.m.

“Clark County is home to an active equestrian community that relies on Horseman’s Park as a venue for hosting large and small events,” said Gibson in a news release.

Rebuilding Flamingo Arena is part of a $5.9 million project that was approved in 2017’s County capital improvement budget. Other improvements include:

Added shade cover

Bleachers for 600 spectators

Lights and sprinklers

Redesigned corrals

New announcer’s booth

Accessible walkways

Replacement of announcer’s booth in main arena

Upgrades to the park’s PA system

Repavement of Flamingo Road entry drive

Horseman’s Park opened in the Valley in 1971 and hosts over 50 events a year, from rodeos to hunter-jumper shows. The facility covers 38 acres with a 1,300-seat covered grandstand, eight barns, livestock pens, roping and bucking chutes and much more.

“The facility has been part of the Las Vegas Valley for years, and we have been working on updates over time,” said Gibson. “I am glad we can move forward with this new phase of improvements and hope it will allow this great community asset to attract more local, regional and even national events.”

Horseman’s Park is located at 5800 E. Flamingo. For more information on events and the park’s amenities, click here.