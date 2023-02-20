LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead’s water line has significantly dropped during the drought and Clark County wants to designate money to find ways to cut back on water use.

Commissioners are expected to give the Clark County Water Reclamation District $15 million in recovery funds Tuesday to support the water district’s septic system conversion pilot program.

The program allows home and business owners to connect to a sewer line if their property is within 400 feet. It would allow wastewater to be recovered, treated, and returned to Lake Mead.