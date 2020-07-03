Clark County to begin enforcing state mask mandate at various businesses Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just over a week after Governor Steve Sisolak made face masks mandatory in Nevada, Clark County officials will begin enforcing the directive Friday.

Individuals will not face penalties if they are caught without a face covering, but public and private businesses must comply by requiring them at all times.

“I think that we all have to do whatever we can do,” local business owner and Southern Nevada resident Glen Uslan said of COVID-19 precautions.

“It feels safer to shop, to move around, daily life,” Southern Nevada resident Megan Bell added of mandatory masks.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said her team is stepping in to keep everyone safe, especially as more people venture out to local businesses.

“We just have to make sure that public health continues to be the top priority,” Kirkpatrick said.

Starting Friday, July 3, Clark County Business Licensing, OSHA and County Code Enforcement will visit various locations to make inspections.

If any employee or customer is caught without a face covering or seen to be ignoring social distancing regulations, an establishment could face a $250 fine, a license suspension, or be shut down.

“We’ve educated them on what this is about,” Kirkpatrick said, referring to warnings her team has already issued to businesses. “And now we’ll probably do a little more than educating.”

“Please be mindful,” Kirkpatrick added. “There are OSHA rules, there is a state directive, and there are local rules.”

Therefore, the next time anyone heads out in public, county officials and those who live in Southern Nevada urge others to cover their faces. This way, those who rely on our local economy can leave their doors open.

“If you want to get back to work and get back to your daily life,” Bell concluded. “Put the mask on!”

If you’d like to report a business not abiding by the current mask mandate in unincorporated Clark County, call 702-455-652 or send an email to CCBLenforcement@clarkcountynv.gov.

If you’d like to report a business not abiding by the current mask mandate in the City of Las Vegas, call 702-229-6281.