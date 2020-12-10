Clark County to air CCSD board meetings on CCTV starting Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Thursday, Dec. 10, Clark County Television, also known as CCTV, will start airing the Clark County School Board meetings. CCTV will air the school board meetings starting at 5 p.m. to provide greater transparency and a larger audience for its activities.

“We are excited to have our meetings going live on Channel 4, as we think it will be great for the community to have more access to important discussions about school issues,” said Clark County School Board Trustee Linda Cavazos.

Having the CCSD board meetings air on CCTV is something Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom says he’s been working toward since 2009 when he served as a member of the Nevada Assembly when he pushed legislation to make it happen.

“It’s important that residents have the ability to watch these proceedings on television,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, a vocal advocate for the move, “especially now during the pandemic as they make important decisions regarding local education. Airing these meetings will provide greater transparency and give residents a deeper understanding of the issues faced by our school district.”

“The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees appreciates the continued support of and partnership with the Clark County Commissioners,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks. “I want to personally thank Trustee Linda Cavazos and Commissioner Tick Segerblom for helping drive this work during an especially challenging time. The Board of School Trustees is always excited when new avenues to increase transparency become available and allow us to keep the public informed.”

CCTV is available in the Las Vegas valley area on Channel 4/1004 on Cox cable, reaching more than 500,000 households, and on CenturyLink on Channels 4 and 1004 as well as in Laughlin on Channel 14 via Suddenlink. Live streaming of CCTV programming is available at https://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live.

CCTV is also available in Boulder City on Channel 4 and in Moapa Valley on Digital Channel 50.3. One may watch CCTV on streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV via the YouTube app.