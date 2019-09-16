Clark County teen tech labs are haven for next generation of innovators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Libraries in Clark County have become far more than just quiet places to study and read. They’re not just offering their standard fare, they’ve expanded to things like music, virtual reality and everything in between.

The county has the ‘Best Buy Teen Tech Center‘ in libraries across town. There are things like 3D printers, editing, coding, robotics, movie production, video game development and so much more!

The program encourages students to strengthen their tech skills. From exploring new passions to creating and collaborating, the teen tech lab is a place for the next generation of innovators.

Library staff says no prior tech skills are necessary, just come ready to explore and have fun.

Twelve-year-olds to 18-year-olds can hang out here after school until 6:30 p.m.