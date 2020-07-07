Clark County teachers union: Decision to reopen schools should be up to Nevada Governor, not school districts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The decision to reopen schools in Clark County and the rest of the state should be up to Nevada’s Governor and not the state’s school districts, according to the Clark County Education Association (CCEA).

The largest teachers union in Nevada, CCEA, believes that Gov. Sisolak “has a responsibility to ensure that the schools should only open with optimal circumstances in place for success,” a letter sent to educators and the media stated.

The letter also addressed the Nevada Special Session, happening tomorrow, and the importance of receiving resources from the state in order to reopen safely and successfully.

Due to the lack of resources, the union says, it does not feel that it can sign off on CCSD’s current proposal which calls for a mix of in-person and online learning. Students would be divided into three cohorts: two following the blended model and the third only doing distance education. The CCSD Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on the proposed reopening plan Thursday night.

CCEA is calling on Gov. Sisolak to address the “key issues with resources in reopening the Clark County School District” at Wednesday’s Special Session in Carson City.

The July 8 session will address the state’s budget shortfall, which occurred when businesses were closed as COVID-19 cases began to affect Nevada.

Teachers, parents and other education advocacies are worried that the governor will make cuts to Nevada’s public education as lawmakers grapple with the budget shortage. The Clark County School District is facing a nearly $38 million budget decrease for the 2020-21 school year.

On Tuesday, a letter signed by parents and education advocacy groups, as well as the teachers’ union, was sent to Gov. Sisolak and legislative leaders urging them to keep all education dollars in place, despite budget shortfalls.

Below is the full letter sent to educators on Tuesday: