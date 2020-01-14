Clark County teachers endorse Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listens as an audience member poses a question at a Newport Town Hall Breakfast Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Newport Opera House in Newport, N.H. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Education Association announced Tuesday it is endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The union is the largest independent educator union in the country and represents 19,000 teachers and other licensed professionals in Clark County.

“The CCEA is proud to have endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders for president,” said CCEA President Vikki Courtney. “Senator Sanders has a stellar record of supporting educators. His position on public education issues is second to none. He has always been a champion for educators and working class people. He has our support. He has spent time with our members and has made a firm commitment to advance public education in our country.”