Clark County surpasses 1 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District reports more than a million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Clark County. As of May 25, more than 1,002,047 people have received their first dose of the vaccine at sites throughout the community.

Of those vaccinated, 785,182 have been fully vaccinated, and more than 1,713,609 doses have been administered.

“The Health District received its first shipment of the vaccine on December 22, 2020, and now six months later we are marking what has been a monumental undertaking,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “This achievement is a credit to the hard work of our public health staff and our many partners at the local, state, and federal level, as well as to every individual in our community who did their part to keep themselves and each other safe and healthy.”

The Health District is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

“The progress we have made to vaccinate Southern Nevada residents is a credit to the strong partnerships we have in our community across our public and private sectors,” said North Las Vegas Councilman and Southern Nevada District Board of Health Chair Scott Black. “Our vaccination efforts have been supported and encouraged by large corporations, small businesses, and individuals who want to do their part to keep their community safe. It is because of these combined efforts that we are able to start to return to normal.”

“I want to thank our residents for helping us achieve this milestone in protecting the health and safety of our community,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who also serves as Vice-Chair of the Health District’s Board of Health. “Fighting the pandemic is a community effort. We would not be where we are today in terms of returning to normal life if our residents hadn’t responded to the call to get vaccinated when they became eligible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep themselves, their family members, and the visitors to our community safe.”

Below is a list of upcoming pop-up COVID clinic locations:

Thursday, May 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Whitney Recreation and Senior Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89122

Friday, May 28, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – The Crossing Church, 7950 W. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89113

Children under the age of 18 must have written consent from a parent or guardian at the time of services.