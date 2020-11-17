CCSD to present updated reopening plan in January 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The students in the Clark County School District will continue distance learning for the remainder of the semester, according to a tweet sent out by the Clark County School District Monday night.

The District also said they plan to present a new transition plan in January 2021.

The tweet on Twitter, which stated it was a “message from Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara” read:

“November 16, 2020 As I continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in Nevada, I have shared with the Board of School Trustees that CCSD will remain in Distance Education for the remainder of the semester. (1/3)”

“Staff will continue to telecommute through the end of the first semester, on December 18, 2020. We will continue monitoring the health data closely, in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, local partners in Clark County, and the Governor’s Office. (2/3)”

“We will bring our next Transition Plan to the Board of School Trustees in early January 2021 for their consideration. (3/3)”

Last week the Clark County School District delayed discussions on its hybrid learning model. The decision came during a board meeting Thursday night, a day after the district released a 205-page plan for transitioning to a hybrid learning model.

No other details were released in the Twitter statement.