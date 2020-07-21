Clark County, SNHD to give update on contact tracing of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) officials will host a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to update the public on plans to increase contact tracing of COVID-19 cases.

The news conference will be held at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, and will be streamed live on 8 News Now.

Those taking part in Tuesday’s briefing include Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who also serves as Vice Chair of the Health District’s Board of Health, and Dr. Michael Johnson, Director of the Community Health Division for the Southern Nevada Health District.