Clark County, SNHD: $100 gift card giveaway to first 500 to receive COVID shots at clinic

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — $100 gift cards will be given out to the public as part of a new pilot program to help get more people vaccinated in the days to come.

According to a release from the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County the pilot program will offer the gift cards to the first 500 people to get their first COVID-19 shots on Sept. 18 and 19 at a special pop-up clinic at Eldorado High School.

The pop-up clinic is centered in one of the valley’s highest-rated zones for COVID cases which is near Nellis and Washington and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis on the selected dates listed below.

Vaccination clinic information

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. WHERE: Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Lane

Participants can register at the Southern Nevada Health District website by clicking here but walk-ins will also be accommodated.