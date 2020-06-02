Clark County small businesses will get access to grant programs worth $19M

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Programs to help small businesses get back on their feet with grants of up to $5,000 or $10,000 — depending on the size of the business — got the support of Clark County commissioners on Tuesday.

Three economic development grant programs could assist Clark County businesses with 20 or fewer employees in paying expenses like rent, utilities and payroll. The grants could also help pay for things businesses didn’t need before the COVID-19 pandemic: additional hand-washing stations, touch-free doors and walk-up windows.

Combined, the grant programs could bring $19 million in assistance to help businesses adjust to the changes nsecessary for safe commerce. Grants are funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Additional announcements will be coming regarding the application processes and deadlines. Grant awards could be made in July.

“Some small businesses have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus,” Commissioner Justin Jones said. “These programs will help local businesses stabilize their finances and stay open.”

The three grant programs are:

Small Business Stabilization Grant

Small Business Rental Assistance program

Small Business Protective Retrofit Grant

Applications for the Small Business Stabilization Grant will be available soon on the Clark County website, and applications for the other programs will be online by the end of June.

More information about the grant programs will be available soon through the county’s Office of Community and Economic Development website, where links to the applications will be later this month.