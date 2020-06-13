Clark County Shooting Complex to reopen June 26; volunteers needed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Shooting Complex will reopen for public shooting on Friday, June 26 at 7 a.m. Customer service counters will open at 6:30 a.m. to allow first-time visitors to sign waivers and watch the Complex’s safety video.

“The Clark County Shooting Complex gives Clark County residents an opportunity to participate in the sport of shooting within a safe and controlled environment,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dan Hernandez. “Our facility helps alleviate illegal desert shooting by giving individuals a low-cost alternative.”

According to the Complex, the Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun Center buildings will be open and will follow recommended social distancing and sanitizing guidelines. The Roadkill Grill II will remain closed, but visitors will still be able to purchase beverages and snacks from vending machines and from the Rifle/Pistol Center. Rental equipment will also be available to guests.

All firing points at the Public Range, Education Center Ranges, and Archery Range are spaced 10 feet apart and follow CDC social distancing guidelines. According to the Complex, Skeet and sporting clay shooters will be responsible for maintaining social distancing spacing, all carts used for the course will be limited to two occupants for non-family members: one to drive and one in the back-passenger section.

Customers will also be expected to empty their own trash when returning the carts. Each cart will be thoroughly wiped with disinfectant after each use.

Clark County Shooting Complex says Ammo purchases will be limited to 100 rounds at the Rifle/Pistol Center and 250 rounds at the Shotgun Center. Extra signage has been installed to remind visitors of social distancing along with health and safety guidelines.

In addition, all microphone handles, remote release systems, on/off switches, gun racks, tables, and benches will be sanitized.

The current operating hours for the Complex are as followed:

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday for the Public Shotgun and Archery Ranges

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday for the Public Rifle/Pistol Center 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for Registered User Groups at the Education Center Range

Due to staffing challenges, limited days and hours of operation will be in effect. To remedy that, staff are aggressively looking to fill part-time and volunteer positions. Anyone interested in a position should call the Complex at (702) 455-2000 for more information.

Due to the rise in handgun sales over the last two months, the Shooting Complex will continue to provide their “Learn to Shoot” handgun class starting Friday, July 3. For more information, go here.