Clark County Sheriff delivers annual state of Department address

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Sheriff Joe Lombardo delivered the department’s last annual state of address Wednesday as he is now running for governor.

His speech covered serval topics, from deadly crashes to murders and how to fix them in 2022.

According to Lombardo, there has been an increase in total crime in the last year.

“What has been my priority since I’ve been your Sheriff? First and foremost has been a violent crime. Why is that because it affects everything that we do in our community,” Lombardo said. “Everything, our quality of life and how we look at our community, our sense of well-being, our safety.”

A significant concern in Las Vegas is the surge in homicide rates.

“An increase of 49%, that’s a big number. That’s an individual life associated with every one of those increases,” Lombardo added.

Deadly crashes in the valley are also on the rise. Lombardo recommends expanding traffic enforcement.

“We had an 8% increase in fatal accidents, a 14 year high for the state of Nevada,” Lombardo said. “Fourteen-year high across the state, increase in fatal accidents to the tune of 20% of the state. We have to be aware of that, so we can do something about it.”

Lombardo added that this annual address helps shape the department for future success.

“As an organization, we have to be aware of what we’re getting ourselves into,” Lombardo said. “We have to be aware of where we came from so we can build on our success and not repeat the mistakes and that is the purpose of this today, so everyone is aware, and we can speak for one voice.”

Metro police are also hiring more staff, reviewing the budget, and funding programs needed for training and community partnership.

Lombardo, who is running in a crowded primary field of Republicans vying to take on Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November, didn’t take any questions from reporters.