Clark County sees first death of flu season

Photo credit: AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Clark County say the region has seen its first death of the flu season.

The Southern Nevada Health District reports that the flu-related death occurred between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.

The person who died was over the age of 65.

It occurred during a week when there were more than 60 hospitalizations from the flu or flu-related illness.

The number of cases are already outpacing last year’s.

County health officials say there were only a dozen cases of the flu reported around the same time in 2018 — five weeks into the flu season.

A Southern Nevada Health District official says it’s still too early to predict how bad the flu season could get.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

