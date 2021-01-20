Clark County seeks candidates to serve as 2021 Poet Laureate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is seeking candidates to serve as the fourth Clark County Poet Laureate who will be responsible for promoting poetry as an art form and as a means of engaging the community.

The Poet Laureate is an honorary position with a stipend amount between $2,500 and up to $7500 per year. The money for programming is paid in quarterly installments. The Clark County Commission established the two-year position in 2014.

To be considered for the position, candidates must reside in Clark County and be available for public activities throughout the 2-year term. The Poet Laureate will be chosen based on the following qualifications:

Quality of work

Poetic achievement

Perceived ability to advance poetry among the public

The candidate must also have an understanding of the public responsibility of the position.

The Poet Laureate will meet with a designated representative of Clark County Parks and Recreation to plan activities during the two-year term, including a monthly 30-minute Clark County TV segment and a monthly program at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center.

The two-year term will begin June 1, 2021 and end May 31, 2023. The selected individual will be invited to initiate their own vision.

Those interested must submit an email with all the following information attached:

A one-page statement detailing the understanding of the role of a Poet Laureate and how it would be fulfilled.

Poetry resume (publications, notable poetry readings, and other relevant credits or accomplishments).

A brief biography of the nominee.

Up to ten pages of poetry.

Optional: up to three letters of recommendation.

According to Clark County, only submissions with all information listed will be accepted for review. All items must be submitted in one email. The deadline is 5:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021.

Applications not received by 5:00 p.m. March 22 will not be accepted. All listed information needs to be submitted to Irma Varela at email: iiw@clarkcountynv.gov. “Clark County Poet Laureate” should be added to the subject line of the email. Questions may be directed to the email addresses above or to Irma Varela at: 702-455-7340.