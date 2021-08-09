Clark County schools welcome students after more than a year of hybrid learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a brand new school year for students across the valley.

Today, the Clark County School District (CCSD) welcomed more than 310,000 kids back in the classroom after more than a year of distance learning and hybrid schedules.

Matt Kelly Elementary School rolled out the red carpet to welcome students back, and every student received a free backpack.

Everyone was greeted this morning by CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and other elected officials.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak drops into a classroom at Rose Warren Elementary School on Monday. Sisolak was also on hand at Matt Kelly Elementary, welcoming students and parents. (Bill Roe / KLAS-TV)

Matt Kelly Elementary is a Title I school with about 290 students and 30 teachers. Located in the HIstoric Westside, the campus has been around since the 1960s. Some of the school’s families face food insecurity. Each backpack had a meal kit inside.

And some of the families are still recovering from layoffs during the pandemic.

“Some of our kids haven’t been on campus in 18 months,” said Jerrell Hall, the school’s principal. “So, we really wanted to make sure that we’re taking care of their emotional needs.”

“l’m so excited, I really ran out of my bed,” said Rayne Perry, a student at Matt Kelly.

Samantha Carpenter gave us the perspective from a parent’s point of view.

“I have a kindergarten, second grade, fourth grade, and fifth-grader,” Carpenter said. “I’m excited for them. I think that last year they didn’t get a full year of being here and it really affected them, so I think it’s a good thing for them to come back.”

CCSE is starting off with more than 700 teacher vacancies.

The district also has a bus driver shortage, with more than 200 positions open.

In the meantime, school employees who have the appropriate driver’s license are taking some of the bus routes.

There may be some delays as drivers get used to their routes.

School officials are also asking parents to be mindful of crosswalks and school zones.