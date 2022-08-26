LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is changing its COVID-19 policy to align closer to current CDC guidelines. The guidelines apply to students and staff, according to the district’s website.

The district will no longer require close contacts to quarantine if they are symptom-free. However, close contacts must mask for 10 days after exposure while on CCSD campuses. Close contacts are also encouraged to test for COVID-19 five days after exposure.

Cases reported on or after Aug. 22 are subject to the new guidelines. Any cases reported prior to that date will remain under the guidance in place at the time the contact tracing was completed, according to the district.

COVID-19 positive individuals are still required to isolate for five days regardless of symptoms and wear a mask at all times around others for an additional five days. If an individual cannot wear a mask, they may not return to school until day 11 and must be symptom-free.

The CDC lists Clark County’s community level as “low,” and cases continue to decline according to weekly updates from the Southern Nevada Health District.

More details are available on the district’s website.

If a student is not feeling well or has any symptoms of COVID-19 or tested positive for COVID-19, they must stay home from school.

The Clark County School District (CCSD) COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and can be reached by calling 702-799-4322. Additionally, when call wait times are over 30 minutes, parents can utilize this form to submit information for review.

Parents/Guardians are asked to call the hotline to report their student’s positive COVID test result, recent exposure to a COVID positive individual or possible COVID symptoms. The call center has English and Spanish-speaking staff available.