LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is responding to pressure to be more transparent by unveiling a new online dashboard.

Among several things, it will track attendance, grades, and expulsions.

The Clark County School District didn’t release specific details on the cost of the dashboard.

Greg Manzi who is the assistant superintendent for assessment, accountability, research, and school Improvement, led the presentation. He says this is an effort to the public constantly updated on how the district and each of its schools are doing.

The district is using federal COVID-19 relief funds, also called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER). According to the Nevada Department of Education’s website, CCSD has $561 million it hasn’t spent yet.

The new dashboard doesn’t track violence in schools, which was the focus of a hearing by the Assembly Education Commission last week in Carson City.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara addressed that concern at Tuesday’s event.

“We’ve been working on, for quite some time, about issues that are in the community that is walking onto our campuses,” Jara said. “This is an overall community challenge for all of us. It’s not something that is just owned by the school district, but it is happening in our schools, so we’re dealing with it.”

Here’s a link to the district’s new website: https://aarsiapps.ccsd.net/datatransparency/district-overview.html

The dashboard is available in three different languages: English, Spanish, and Tagalog.