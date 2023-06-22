LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District will be holding job fairs for prospective bus drivers for the 2023-2024 school year.

The first job fair will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Arville Bus Yard, located at 4499 Arville Street.

Transportation officials will be on-site to provide more information and to answer questions.

CCSD offers paid training for bus drivers and will assist applicants in obtaining the proper licensing needed.

Pay for CCSD bus drivers starts at $22.74 an hour.

Additional job fairs for CCSD bus drivers will be held on July 1 and July 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Arville Bus Yard.