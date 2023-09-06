LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A war is brewing over school start times between the state’s largest school district and the Nevada State Board of Education.

The board is seeking to set guidelines and guardrails for schools that start before 8 a.m., saying it impacts student performance.

But during the board’s meeting on Wednesday, the Clark County School District threatened to sue if any actions are taken.

“CCSD has yet to find a specific provision in the law that authorizes the department to establish school start times,” CCSD General Counsel Luke Puschnig said.

The majority of the school district’s high schools begin at or around 7 a.m., according to start times listed on the district’s website.

“CCSD will take all steps, including litigation, to prevent any ultra vires decision on this particular issue,” Puschnig added.

Currently, there are around 83 CCSD schools that start before 8 a.m. Part of the state’s proposed regulations include giving families and students options.

“It will provide options not only for our students but for some of our teachers who are not ready and willing to work at 7 a.m. in the morning,” Nevada Board of Education President Felicia Ortiz said.

She added that the rule is aimed at high schools and intended to fix the negative impacts on health, well-being, and academic performance associated with early start times.

Some districts could apply for a waiver on the start times, but they’d have to develop a detailed plan and get it approved by the board.

“As we’ve learned from the research and the numerous public comments, and the folks that have actually come in person and commented as well, this makes a humongous difference in the lives of our children. It will ensure not only their safety but their mental health,” Ortiz said.

At the end of its meeting on Wednesday, the state education board voted unanimously to move forward with the proposed regulation.

The regulation will now go before the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau, and it will then get one more vote before members of the Nevada Board of Education.

If it passes, public and charter schools will have to be ready to comply by the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

25% of schools within each district and charter schools must offer alternative start time options by that year, according to the proposal.

In each subsequent school year, an additional 25% of schools have to fall into compliance.