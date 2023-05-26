Teacher taught at Clark County School District for 25 year prior to arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A recently retired Clark County School District teacher is facing charges including lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, according to North Las Vegas Police Department.

Darryl Lancaster, 57, faces charges for eight counts of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, two counts of luring a minor, and one count of producing child pornography.

On May 26, police stated that they were investigating a report of a possible sexual assault involving a minor.

Lancaster was a Clark County School District (CCSD) employee who recently retired. He was employed during the 2022-2023 school year as an 8th-grade teacher at Jo Mackey Academy in North Las Vegas.

According to Jo Mackey Academy’s website, Lancaster was employed by CCSD for 25 years and had taught first-grade through 8th-grade classes during his time as a teacher.

Lancaster had most recently taught Reading/ELA, Accelerated Reading/ELA, and TV Production classes at Jo Mackey Academy, according to the school’s website.

The location of where the incidents occurred is still being investigated, police added.

Lancaster was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Lancaster or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Lancaster is expected to be in court on Sunday, May 28, according to online court records.