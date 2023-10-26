LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Multiple lawsuits have been filed over the last several weeks against the Clark County School District for school bus crashes.

In those lawsuits, CCSD’s bus drivers are accused of unsafe driving that has led to injuries.

8 News Now obtained video from the district that captured at least two crashes.

On Feb. 2, a school bus was driving on Losee Road when it made a left turn on Miller Avenue. However as the video appeared to show, the bus crashed head-on with a semi-truck that was driving on Losee Road.

The impact caused the school bus to spin before it came to a stop.

There weren’t any children onboard, and according to a lawsuit filed in September, the CCSD employee is accused of failing to yield the right of way.

About two weeks ago, CCSD was hit with another lawsuit regarding school bus crashes.

In a video 8 News Now obtained, that a school bus was backing out of a Summerlin neighborhood on Jan. 6 when the driver appeared to knock down a light pole.

According to the lawsuit, the pole fell into a yard and a child onboard the bus was injured.

8 News Now previously reported on a bus driver hitting a bicyclist last month near Skye Canyon Park Drive.

“Oh my god, that was so wrong to turn that corner. Oh my gosh,” Vina Tchokreff, who lives in the neighborhood, told 8 News Now on Oct. 6.

Before the school year started, 8 News Now spoke to CCSD regarding the driving records of its bus drivers.

“We do professional development throughout the school year. We reference them as some of our professional development workshops. We typically offer those monthly throughout the school year but we do a round-up at the beginning of the school year – just refreshers,” Amber Rideout, the transportation operations assistant at CCSD, said.

In both lawsuits, the plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages from CCSD to cover medical costs.

The school district has yet to respond to 8 News Now’s request for comment.

In a report presented last month to the board of trustees, administrators stated new drivers with less experience are the ones involved in preventable accidents.

8 News Now does not know how long the drivers involved in the two crashes have been working for the district.