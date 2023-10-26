LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District offered an update to parents following a data breach that occurred three weeks ago.

On Oct. 5, CCSD said it became aware of a cybersecurity incident impacting its email, according to one message to parents. Days later the school district had to limit online access to students and parents.

On Thursday, CCSD sent an update to parents telling them the investigation is ongoing.

The update also added that CCSD is cooperating fully with the current FBI investigation.

The school district also said it continues its engagement with a team of forensic experts to investigate the incident.

Affected individuals identified by CCSD will receive a notification letter via first-class mail outlining steps to protect their information. No reports of related identity theft since the discovery of the incident have been made to CCSD at this time.

CCSD parents with questions about the incident should contact the school district’s assistance line at 888-566-5512 between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.