LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District is expected to file a restraining order to stop what it calls a “continuance of a strike by licensed educators represented by the Clark County Education Association (CCEA).”

The District said it decided to file the motion due to the escalating nature of the rolling sickouts that have been reported starting Sept. 1, “as there is no indication that they will cease without court intervention and injunctive relief,” CCSD stated on Monday.

The latest announcement comes after three schools in the district have had to cancel classes due to a large number of teachers calling out sick.

CCSD and CCEA, the state’s largest teacher union, are in a stalemate over contract negotiations for increasing teacher pay.

Leaders with CCEA have previously stated they will engage in “work actions” until the district meets their demands.

8 News Now has reached out to CCEA Monday night and is awaiting a response.