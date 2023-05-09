LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District confirmed on Tuesday that Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is under consideration for a new position in Florida.

Superintendent Jesus Jara released the following statement to 8 News Now regarding the inquiry.

“After being urged to apply, I am honored to be considered for the superintendent position in Broward County, FL, a district similarly situated to CCSD with 256,000 kids.

Clark County is my home, and I am committed to this community and our kids. As I informed the CCSD Board of Trustees, I will remain as superintendent to continue the work I started five years ago. We are designing systems that previously did not exist and have assembled the team with the skills and talents to serve our kids and raise their academic performance.”

No other details were released by the school district Tuesday evening.