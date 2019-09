LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They’re not regular cops, they’re cool cops.

The Clark County School District Police Department is having a little fun while reminding the public about rules of the road in school zones through a hilarious social media campaign.

Some of the violations posted included speeding through a school zone and impeding traffic, among others.

First off, If you drive a humongous yellow vehicle, try to avoid speeding through a school zone. #SoreThumb… Posted by Clark County School District Police Department on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

While the photos provide a good laugh, they are a good reminder to always adhere to traffic laws around local schools.

Drive safe!