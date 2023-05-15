LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District Police Department has arrested a juvenile after a social media threat impacted schools across the area earlier in May.

On Monday, CCSD police stated that the juvenile faced charges of making terroristic threats and was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Police said they wanted to remind families to talk with their children about the serious consequences of making threats to a school.

Those who need to report threats can do so through CCSD’s SafeVoice program by telephone at 833-216-SAFE or online at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

For matters that require immediate attention call CCSD Police Department dispatch at 702-799-5411.