LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District Police Department took to its social media accounts on Monday night to address reports of “unsubstantiated threats” circulating valley wide on social media platforms.

In the post, the CCSDPD stated that it is “working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify the source.” The department went on to state that “All threats are unsubstantiated at this time” and reminded the public that “anyone making and posing false threats is subject to arrest in NV.”

Minutes later The Clark County School District sent out a letter to all staff and parents regarding what it described as “vague” social media threats.

The full statement released on Monday night from CCSD is provided below.

“For the past few days, the Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department has been diligently tracking dozens of reports of vague social media threats. As our educators are aware, these posts can create disruptions on our campuses and the surrounding community.

Please know that while police continue working with state and federal agencies to track the origins of these posts, they have determined the threats to be unsubstantiated.

Most of the posts are screen-captured and re-shared through social media platforms and contain similar vague threats.

CCSD administration and CCSD Police take these threats seriously. As we saw with Friday’s reports, they are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning. While we encourage students, educators, and parents to report all threats to CCSD Police and/or SafeVoice, it is important for parents and students to discourage sharing the messages on other social media platforms but rather report them. While well-intentioned, this behavior serves to further spread the intended panic and fear that encourages copycat posts.

Our top priority is to provide a positive and safe learning environment for all our students and staff. Please know that we are asking parents to monitor their children’s social media usage and engage them in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

When appropriate, please encourage parents to inform children about the serious consequences of making threats to the school. Threats are not joking matters. All threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with appropriately by the appropriate agencies.

As our focus on student success continues, we thank you for your continued dedication to students as we enter the last couple of weeks of the school year.”

–The Clark County School District

The statement comes following a school threat hoax in Florida after a high school student was arrested in connection with a school shooting threat that sparked panic on Friday.

On Monday afternoon a campus security monitor was shot outside of Von Tobel Middle School, which sources told 8 News Now Investigators may have been struck by a stray bullet.

As a reminder, students and parents can always make reports on threats through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), or on the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free app. Those with information can also call school police dispatch at (702) 799-5411 for immediate attention.