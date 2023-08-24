LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – From fresh produce to employment services, the Clark County School District and the Just One Project collaborated to unveil a one-stop-shop resource for families.

The new, Family Support Center Community Market is at the CCSD Family Support Center off Maryland Parkway and Oakey Boulevard.

It helps families put food on the table and find a roof over their heads.

The market not only has groceries but also offers free services.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said it’s another piece of the puzzle to meet CCSD student needs. “75% of our children experience some type of food insecurity,” Jara said.

The CCSD Family Support Services location is the first of three markets, made possible through the Just One Project and Health Plan of Nevada.

Brooke Neubauer, CEO and founder of the Just One Project said it offers solutions to food insecurity. “They don’t have access to nutrition which leads to absentees or poor grades, because how can you concentrate when your stomach is rumbling?”

There are also household items and feminine products from Project Marilyn.

Families shop and get help for six months. After that time, families can visit the Just One Project’s headquarters for a drive-through food bank.

Ana Munoz, a community market case manager, said staff can help families with welfare applications, employment, rent, and utility assistance. They can also help with housing.

Meantime, organizers said this community market will serve 200 families monthly.

Two more community markets will be built at other CCSD sites. Later this year, the Just One Project will debut Groceries to-go, a traveling store.