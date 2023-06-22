LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – According to records 8 News Now obtained, the Clark County School District made more than a hundred payments since 2015 in legal settlements.

Several of these payments went to law firms, despite the fact the district employs several attorneys, including a general counsel.

Four settlements show payments CCSD made in attorney fees that range from $194,000 to as high as nearly $3,000,000.

In a case filed in 2013, the family of Hailee Lamberth sought damages for her death. Lamberth died by suicide in 2013 after her parents say she was bullied.

It took eight years before CCSD agreed to pay Lamberth’s family $700,000. The district also paid $2,868,105 to the law firm that represented the school district, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie.

In 2015, three parents sued the district over teacher James Doran who pleaded guilty to battery in 2016.

CCSD settled with the families, records showing paying them $21 million. The district also spent $882,011 in fees to the firm Greenberg Traurig.

There was another case in which the district paid a large sum to Greenburg Traurig. It involved the teacher Kasey Glass.

The 8 News Now Investigators obtained surveillance video at Kirk Adams Elementary School in 2017, showing Glass abusing a child.

“I witnessed the teacher with her feet roughly on top of her student in a kicking manner and then I witnessed her take her hand and push his head down towards the ground,” a teacher told investigators.

CCSD police recommended charges against Glass, but she was never charged.

The school board approved $1.8 million to settle both cases in 2020 and paid Greenberg Traurig a total of $866,640.

Professor Jean Sternlight teaches at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Boyd School of Law. She says only about two percent of cases filed go to trial.

“People might say, ‘Who can sue for what?’ And the answer is anybody can sue anybody else for anything they feel like. Whether they’ll be successful though is another matter,” Sternlight said.

The Clark County School District did not respond to 8 News Now’s request for comment.