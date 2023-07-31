LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Days before the start of another school year, The Clark County School District has filed a complaint to prevent the Clark County Education Association (CCEA) from going on strike.

On Monday, CCSD said it took steps and filed an injunction in district court to prevent the CCEA from striking.

The school district said its decision was based on the “CCEA’s threats” which it said were reiterated over the weekend that if a contract was not reached by Aug. 26 the union would engage in “work actions,” clearly amounting to a strike, according to a release sent by CCSD on Monday evening.

CCSD also said that it filed with the Employee-Management Relations Board (EMRB) a petition to withdraw CCEA’s bargaining agent status as the representative for CCSD’s licensed professional employees.

CCSD added in its release on Monday that it remains committed to bargaining with the CCEA in good faith to reach an agreement.

The next two bargaining sessions are scheduled for Aug. 17 and 18.

State law makes a strike by public employees, including school employees, illegal.

Union leaders could be fined up to $1,000 per day.

The first day of classes for Clark County School District students begins on Monday, Aug. 7.