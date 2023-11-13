LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On Monday, the Clark County School District provided an update regarding a cybersecurity investigation that was initially discovered on Oct. 5.

The school district said it is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify those affected by the incident.

CCSD said it had contracted a third party to review and evaluate the data and determine which individuals may have been affected. The school district said it has also implemented additional safeguards to further secure data for all students and staff.

“We are moving as quickly as possible to identify the impacted individuals, and we are committed to keeping the community updated on the progress of this project. Once the affected individuals are identified, the District will provide notification letters to those individuals via First Class Mail,” CCSD stated in an update on Monday.

