LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County School District students received special treats as they learned about the benefits of eating healthy at school.

It was all part of the school district’s kick-off to National School Lunch Week which runs from Oct. 9 through 13.

Students at J. Harold Brinley Middle School visited with CCSD Food Service, the Dairy Council of Nevada, and other community representatives.

Students received smoothie samples and had a chance to ride the “Smoothie Bike” to power the smoothie blender.

1,400 CCSD Food Service employees combine to provide approximately 4.5 million school lunches each month to the District’s 300,000 students.

All CCSD students are eligible to receive school meals at no cost through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.