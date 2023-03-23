LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District Board of Trustees approved signing a $9 million settlement for a student sexually abused by a school bus driver.

It involved a lawsuit against Michael Banco, a convicted sex offender who was driving CCSD buses for about 20 years, according to the board agenda.

It was a unanimous vote by the board during its consent agenda to have CCSD’s general counsel execute the settlement agreement.

In February 2022, CCSD approved another $9 million settlement related to Banco on a lawsuit filed in 2020.

Banco was arrested in 2015 after he was caught on a surveillance camera abusing students on a bus. He is serving 35 years to life in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

A few weeks prior, CCSD board members approved paying $5.45 million to settle a lawsuit involving a non-verbal student with autism, JJ Wahrer. He was hit with a stick by his teacher Melody Carter in 2018.

Carter pled guilty to a lesser charge and avoided prison time.