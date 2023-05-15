LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Summer is right around the corner, and for Clark County School District students going to summer school, help is on the way.

The school district is once again offering transportation to after-school programs at the Boys and Girls Club across the valley.

As part of CCSD’s summer acceleration program, a resource for parents and kids; transportation that has been lacking ever since COVID hit three years ago.

“After school, I don’t have to worry about him so much,” parent, John Pembleton said.

He added that he is pleased that his son has the Boys and Girls Club to go to after school.

It just gives him something to do and keeps him out of trouble and focused and wanting to come back,” Pembleton adds.

CCSD has announced it is bringing back transportation for its students to nine of its after-school care locations as part of its Summer Acceleration Program.

“It’s super crucial that kids have a place to go whether it’s after school or during the summer when there are breaks,” Nicole Snytsheuvel the director of clubhouse operations explained.

“We have different programs that reinforce what the kids are learning in the schools, and we provide a fun and safe place for them to be. That way parents can work knowing their kids are being taken care of and fed,” she said.

Kendra Anderson and her granddaughter, Kaidyn are pleased that transportation is being offered again this summer as Kaidyn enjoys her time at the Boys and Girls Club.

“It will give me more time, so I don’t have to rush to get her,” Anderson said.

27 CCSD schools will benefit from these bus services to nine different club sites.