LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School Board addressed several topics including campus safety and student absenteeism at its weekly meeting.

On Thursday the CCSD School Board voted to raise the pay for campus security monitors.

The vote comes days after a campus security monitor was shot at Ed Von Tobel Middle School on Monday.

“What happened this week at Von Tobel Middle School was tragic. While we can’t prevent a stray bullet from coming from a surrounding area of a school we can definitely be prepared if there was a random act of violence on our campus,” Jan Giles president of the Education Support Employees Association stated.

The memorandum would increase the hourly pay range for a campus security monitor to $21.67 – $30.51.

According to what sources told the 8 News Now Investigators, the bullets may have been fired in an unrelated incident near the school, and the campus monitor was struck by a stray bullet.

An 18-year-old faces charges of attempted murder following the shooting.

CCSD School Board members also expressed concern over the high number of student absences at the meeting on Thursday.

Administrators presented a survey on what they believe is a districtwide problem.

The survey listed 108 schools that CCSD considered as having chronic absenteeism.

“We’ve heard that loud and clear from principals they’re doing that work, and they’re doing it according to the code of conduct, but then what? Mike Barton chief college, career, and equity officer at CCSD expressed at the meeting. “Then at the end of the day, they can continue truancy notices all day long but nothing is happening, there is not a consequence,”

This school year nearly half of African American students at CCSD schools are considered chronically absent. Districtwide, one in three students is listed as having high absences.